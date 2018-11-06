Kalki Koechlin was asked to get botox but she stayed thick skinned

She’s not an actress from the 100 crore club in Bollywood, but she’s the one who prefers to go the unconventional way. Yes, we are talking about the flawless Kalki Koechlin. The lady has carved niche for herself in the fraternity with her impactful performances. She’s also the cover babe for Cosmopolitan India’s November issue, where she has stressed upon how beauty is not just skin-deep.

"For me, it has a lot to do with personality. There were a lot of pretty women in cinema around Audrey Hepburn's time, but she stood out because she had a very interesting personality - which went beyond her looks. She did so much for women, for animal rights, for children's education - it's always the personality that comes through and makes one seem beautiful," Kalki said in an interview with the magazine.

"There are so many women who are conventionally beautiful - or men too for that matter (let's not leave them out!) - But we don't remember them. But the ones who stand out might not be the most beautiful, you know. I think it's what's inside that makes you beautiful on the outside," Koechlin added.

However, Kalki also emphasised that how the showbiz world still worships false beauty standards. "I think the glamour industry, all over the world, does portray a version that is 'Photoshopped' - a picture that is not very realistic," she said.

View this post on Instagram Check bio friends A post shared by kalki koechlin (@kalkikoechlin) on Dec 4, 2016 at 9:57am PST

Well that’s not it, Kalki was even advised to go under the knife and amp up her features. "You wouldn't believe how many people have told me that I need to fix my teeth, or that I need to restructure my jawline. One producer recently told me that I need to get botox for my laughter lines-so I'm trying not to laugh so much anymore," she said.

On the professional front, Kalki’s last stint was in a short film, The Job.