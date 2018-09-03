Kamaal R Khan is back on Twitter and this superstar is excited

It was in November last year, when the controversy’s favourite, Kamaal R Khan’s Twitter account was suspended. Well, he blamed Aamir Khan for it because his account was suspended after he revealed the climax of the actor’s movie Secret Superstar. He had also issued a statement through the Twitter handle of his website KRKboxoffice about the same.

How can we forget that reportedly as his account was suspended, KRK had decided to commit suicide? LOL, what a reason to commit suicide! Well, of course he didn’t commit suicide, he is alive and kicking. And for all his fans (if there are any), here’s good news for you all, KRK is back on Twitter.

T 2921 - The irrepressible @Kamaalrkhan .. straight talking , without any frills is BACK .. !! Fasten Seat Belts ..🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 3, 2018

This news about KRK coming back on Twitter was given by none other than Amitabh Bachchan. Big B tweeted about it and well, looks like he is quite excited for KRK’s comeback. Well, we wonder why.

Please RT this if u think @kamaalrkhan is a woman disrespecting waste of space and deserves to be hung upside down and given 4 tight slaps. — Sonakshi HAPPY Sinha (@sonakshisinha) November 13, 2014

Earlier, Kamaal R Khan had taken a lot of pangas with many celebs like Sunny Leone, Sonakshi Sinha, Parineeti Chopra and others. His nasty tweets about the celebs had made it to the headlines a lot of times. We wonder how his second innings on Twitter will be like. Let’s wait and watch.