Kamal Haasan and Sridevi wove magic on screen together

Actor Kamal Haasan expressed his shock at the untimely demise of actress Sridevi early on Sunday morning. The actor turned politician took to twitter to express his grief as he recalled his journey with the actress. Sridevi and Kamal Haasan have acted together in as many as 24 films in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu together. Some of their best films include 'Sadma', 'Aakhri Sangram', 'Moonram Pirai, and 'Guru'.

The 54-year-old actress died of cardiac arrest while in Dubai to attend the wedding ceremony of Mohit Marwah, along with her husband Boney Kapoor and her younger daughter, Khushi.

Sridevi’s first lead role in a Tamil film was Moondru Mudichu, beside Kamal Haasan in 1976. Though she debuted in the film industry as a child actress, she co-starred with Haasan in Tamil films such as 16 Vayathinile and Guru.

Sadma is often considered to be one of the best films by Sridevi and Kamal Haasan. Sadma was a remake from a Tamil film called Moondram Pirai. Directed by Balu Mahendra, the film was well received and earned Kamal Haasan a National Award for his work.

Besides Sadma, the duo worked on Guru, Meendum Kokila, Sigappu Rojakkal, 16 Vayathinile, Moondram Pirai and others.

Sridevi and Kamal’s association goes a long way. After the latter’s entry in to politics, Sridevi wished him well for his new ventures. Speaking to news agency IANS, Sri had said "He's a great actor, everyone knows about it. I wish him all the best - whatever his new ventures. And well, till he told me, I never realized I did 24 films with him. It was great working with him."