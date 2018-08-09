Kamariya song: Nora Fatehi’s sexy moves may impress, but Rajkummar steals the show again

If you were drooling over Nora Fethi’s sexy belly dance in the track Dilbar from Satyameva Jayate, wait till you see her sizzle in the newly released song Kamariya from Stree. As a desi belle, she twerks with every beat and her moves are enough to make the men go weak in the knees. While, we loved Nora’s moves yet again, we think it was Rajkummar Rao’s entry toward the end that proved to be the highlight. With a bare minimum presence in the video, he manages to shine.

We also have Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee, who play Rao’s friends in the movie, drooling over Nora’s moves. The track has been sung by Aastha Gill, Sachin Sanghvi , Jigar Saraiya , Divya Kumar, but we aren’t really impressed with it. The first song Milegi Milegi which saw Rajkummar and Shraddha dance together was better than this one.

Speaking of the movie Stree, it is based on the Indian urban legend, Nale Ba, which is about a witch who knocks on doors at night. It’s a horror-comedy directed by Amar Kaushik, produced by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK and Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films. The movie is slated to release on August 31, 2018.