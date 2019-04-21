Kamasutra 3D heroine Saira Khan dies of cardiac arrest

Onkar Kulkarni April 21 2019, 5.31 pm April 21 2019, 5.31 pm

Sherlyn Chopra garnered a lot of attention and buzz when news arrived that she was roped in for Kamasutra 3D. However, news followed that Sherlyn has been replaced by an actress called Saira Khan. The actress known as the ‘Kamasutra 3D actress’ is now dead! As per the latest news, Saira apparently died of a massive cardiac arrest. The young actress breather her last on Friday, April 19.

Talking about her sad demise, Rupesh Paul, the director of Kamasutra 3D shared in a statement, “I found out about the news and was shocked. Later, I noticed that nobody had reported it and that was even more shocking. She deserved to be recognised for her performance and to remain unknown even after the brilliance she had is even more hurtful. It’s a mourning time for us and I hope she Rests in Peace.”

He also added in the statement, “It was difficult for Saira to sign the film because she came from a very conservative Muslim family and to make a debut with such a bold film after all the fuss in the media about it was in itself challenging. It took us months to finally get her on board but the wait was worth it as nobody else could’ve done justice to the movie unlike her.” Before making her Bollywood debut, Saira shot for a few regional movies.

Also starring Milind Gunaji and Makarand Deshpande, the film was screened for the Cannes delegates at 2013 Cannes Film Festival. Sherlyn was initially cast in the lead and starred in the 2013 trailer, but in August 2016 she told media that she wasn't involved with the project anymore.