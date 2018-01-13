Kangana faces international competition, film on Rani Laxmibai to hit theatres before Manikarnika

Kangana Ranaut is currently busy shooting for a biopic on Rani Laxmibai, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi but there seems to be a small issue. The actress has already run into competition and an international one at that. Swords and Sceptres, a film based on the warrior queen is said to hit the theatres before Kangana’s Manikarnika. The international version of the story is directed, co-written and co-produced by Swati Bhise along with Charles Salmon.

The film stars Swati's daughter Devika Bhise, who has starred in the Dev Patel-Jeremy Irons starrer The Man Who Knew Infinity. The film also stars Derek Jacobi, Rupert Everett, Nathaniel Parker, Ben Lamb and Jodhi May. Nagesh Bhonsle, Yatin Karyekar, Milind Gunaji, Arif Zakaria and Ajinkya Deo will also feature in the film.

The shooting of Swords And Sceptres is complete and is currently in post-production. The makers are eyeing a March 2018 release. On the other hand, the shooting of Kangana's Manikarnika is still underway. A source from the unit of Swords And Sceptres told Mid-day, "The film's war sequences are mounted on a large scale and need a fair amount of visual effects work. The VFX team has been given a deadline of February end. If they meet the deadline, the movie will release before Kangana's biopic."

With special attention given to every detail including the look for Laxmibai and elaborate stunt scenes in Swords and Scepters, Kangana has tough competition given that Manikarnika is also her first film as a producer. Given that her last two outings - Rangoon and Simran tanked at the box office, there are huge expectations from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, to retain her position. The film is directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi , popularly known as Krish. The film will mark the Bollywood debut of television actress Ankita Lokhande and is tentatively set for an April release.