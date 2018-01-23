Kangana going hard on her airport look?

Stardom is a boon and a bane, where on one side you have all this love pouring from all sides and on the other, you’re constantly under the public’s gaze. What the stars wear is always a topic of much curiosity and discussion. Bollywood stars want to always look fashionable, however, Kangana Ranaut has redefined fashion to pull-off a grey saree with grace and panache.

At a time when Bollywood actresses are opting for more western and casual outfits, Kangana is breaking the ritual by bringing in the ethnic attire into the mainstream style. She is going hard on the famous ‘airport look’.

Take Alia Bhatt for example. The actress was seen in a black jacket, black jeans and white tee at the airport.

The outfit is comfortable, Alia didn’t put much thought into looking ‘fashionable’ at the airport.

Or Shraddha Kapoor, who just pulled up a pair of black leggings, under a white top and with blue front open sweater. Not at all trying too hard for the ‘airport look’.

Deepika Padukone went for a sexy all-black get up for the airport look. Ripped jeans, tee and a robe, seems like the Padmaavat actress didn't try to dress up.

Kareena wore charcoal grey jeans, a white shirt, a black jacket and completed the look with a simple scarf. Piece of cake for the actress!

It seems that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the only one who is giving Kangana company in the saree game as she was seen in a gorgeous Sabyasachi saree at the airport recently.

We hope Kangana keeps going hard on the airport look so that we have something to gush over!