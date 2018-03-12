Kangana-Hrithik fiasco: Now the Manikarnika actress hires Roshans manager

Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan’s much-debated email controversy is still fresh in our mind. Adding to that, a recent DNA scoop suggests that Kangana has now hired Hrithik Roshan’s manager. Reportedly, Anjali Atha who has been managing Hrithik for a few years now has moved on to the Kangana camp. Obviously, the new association has drawn attention from yellow journalists and the industry.

In case you didn’t know, these actors have spent the past two years in a bitter legal battle and thrown severe allegations at each other on national television. In a nutshell, while Kangana Ranaut repeatedly asserts she had an affair with Hrithik, he claims that it never happened.

So far, Kangana's sister Rangoli has been managing the actress before Kangana finalised Anjali. Anjali has been by Hrithik’s side through the controversy, batting for the Kaabil actor. Now it remains to be seen, how Anjali juggles between her old experiences and the new one. Media reports have dubbed this development to be a masterstroke on Kangana’s part and claims she may just uncover a few loopholes in Hrithik’s claims.

So how did this happen? Reportedly, Hrithik ended his contract with Exceed, the company who was managing him. Anjali, who was a part of Exceed, was out of work a brief time after the Hrithik-Exceed breakup. Anjali confirmed her appointment by Kangana in an interview to SpotBoyeE. "Yes, I will now be working for Kangana. I am extremely happy that Kangana showed full faith in me and hired me. Mind you, it was not easy to sit at home for such a long time," she said. However, Anjali clarified, “I made it clear with Kangana that I will never discuss Hrithik".

On the other hand, Kangana's publicist was quoted in a website saying, "Kangana knew Anjali from before and liked her work. When Anjali approached her for a job, she was hired by Bling (the agency that manages Kangana) as the manager in place of the other girl who is taking a break because of her impending marriage. It is an absolutely professional relationship. Hrithik is also working with Vikas Bahl (Read: Super 30) who got established as a director with Queen. So, there are no complications at a professional level."

On the work front, Hrithik will be next seen as Mathematician Anand Kumar’s biopic Super 30 and Kangana will be next seen in Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi.