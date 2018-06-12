Kangana is going ‘mental’ as she preps for Mental Hai Kya in London

Kangana Ranaut is one actress who has surprised the audience with her film choices and performances over the years. The National Award winning actress is regarded one of the most talented performers today. We know for a fact that she can pull off any role with ease, be it of a coy girl, a warrior, a feisty North Indian or even a ‘mental’ character.

Now, the actress is busy shooting for her upcoming flick Mental Hai Kya in London and her team shared a picture from her prep session there. The team wrapped up the Mumbai schedule recently.

Speaking of her role, she plays a voiceover artiste in the movie which also stars Rajkummar Rao in the role of an entrepreneur. It’s after four years that the duo is reuniting as they were last seen together in Queen which became hugely successful, commercially and critically. Kangana had spoken about her character in Mental Hai Kya by saying that the audience is going to be in a fix trying to figure if what’s happening with her is real or just hallucination. The movie is slated to release on July 11.

Apart from this, she will be seen in Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi and an untitled sports drama helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.