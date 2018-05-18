Kangana LOLs at Jim Sarbh’s gang rape joke, and feminism just took a hypocritical turn

Kangana Ranaut is the champion for all the right causes. She calls out on patriarchy and practices like nepotism and sexism in Bollywood, and one can’t be more proud of her. Not just her, Jim Sarbh is another star who is known to be an extremely vocal person when it comes to baring thoughts that matter, whether by means of his craft, or in real life. However, feminism for us rather took a hypocritical turn, when both these champions went LOLing on a joke on gang rape.

Don’t believe us? Watch it here.

While humour should be taken with a pinch of salt, rape is not something to joke about and certainly not something you can say and laugh about. It shocks us to the core to see that artistes who have always championed for the right causes can find humour in the gang rape of a woman, although fictitious. Stars must pay for their fame, but considering the same, they too should use their words wisely, for the influence millions.

On the work front, we will next see Kangana Ranaut in Mental Hai Kya, where she will star alongside Rajkummar Rao. Jim, on the other hand, will be seen playing a pivotal role in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju which is a biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt. It is also rumoured that he shall be playing the role of Salman Khan.