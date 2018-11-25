Kangana Ranaut aces the airport look in pigtail plaits!

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is well known for acing her airport looks. The fashionista, who is always open to experimenting with her fashion choices, has raised the fashion meter yet again. But this time, the Queen is in a completely different look! Kangana, on Sunday, was snapped while exiting the airport. The actor opted a light pink saree for her travel and looked effortlessly beautiful.

The actor teamed up her stunning saree with a white ruffle-sleeved floral blouse. What makes her look captivating is that her saree has cupcakes and words that embody her embroidered on it. She paired her traditional outfit with a pair of orange high heels. However, there’s something more which totally grabs the viewer's attention. Have you noticed her hairdo? The actor’s hair is tied in two pigtail plaits tucked up with pink ribbons on the sides. She brought back the old school girl charm and, undeniably, no one would have sported it any better!

Coming to her films, the actor has a plateful of projects lined up. She will be next seen in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, the trailer of which garnered the attention of many. She also has Panga and Mental Hai Kya in her kitty.