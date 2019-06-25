Darshana Devi June 25 2019, 6.56 pm June 25 2019, 6.56 pm

One won’t deny when it’s said that Kangana Ranaut is controversy’s favourite child. After her never-ending spat with Hrithik Roshan, it was her allegations on her former boyfriend Aditya Pancholi that sent shockwaves across the nation. It was during her appearance in Aap Ki Adalat in 2017, where the Queen star had claimed that Pancholi had abused and assaulted her during the initial days of her career. Following this, Kangana’s sister and spokesperson Rangoli Chandel filed a complaint against Pancholi. However, the Yes Boss actor rubbished the accusations and he, along with his wife Zarina Wahab, filed a defamation case against Kangana and Rangoli. Now, we got our hands on this latest piece of information about the case.

On Tuesday, the Andheri court issued summons to Kangana and Rangoli and the next hearing of the case is to be held on July 26. Confirming the same, Pancholi’s advocate Shreya Srivastava told exclusively to in.com, “In 2017 in December, we filed this case because Kangana had given this interview in the first week of September in Aap Ki Adalat and in Mirror Now in which a lot of defamatory statements were made by her against Aditya and family. And especially against him and wife and children. The same kind of defamatory statements was also made by Kangana’s sister on Twitter. So then we had sent them a legal notice and after that, we had filed a case against them in December 2017. So the judge has issued process under section 500 of IPC for defamation. And the next date is July 26.”

Kangana Ranaut and Aditya Pancholi

Previously, reacting to Kangana’s allegations, Aditya told Midday, “She has malign my image and that of my family by calling me a women abuser without having any proof. I decided to fight back against the allegations."