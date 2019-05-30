Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar spotted in a single frame, courtesy PM Narendra Modi!

Divya Ramnani May 30 2019, 8.41 pm May 30 2019, 8.41 pm

Much has been said, done and speculated about the never-ending spat between Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut. It all started at the former’s talk show, where the Queen actor accused him of being the flag bearer of nepotism in Bollywood. What followed thereafter is, as they say, history. Well, after a streak of accusations, debates, mocking and insulting each other, it looks like both Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar have signed up for peace. As unbelievable as it sounds, the friends-turned-foes were spotted and even posed ‘together’ at Narendra Modi’s oath-taking ceremony.

In a couple of pictures that have gone viral on social media, we could see the who’s who of Bollywood in one frame. However, what caught all our attention was the fact that Karan Johar clicked a group selfie and it also featured his favourite (please excuse our sarcasm) Kangana Ranaut, who looked ravishing in a white see-through nine-yard. While the two maintained distance from each other, we smell a little progress out there. So, does it means that there will be no nepotism talks in the near future? Also, we wonder what Rangoli will rant about on Twitter account henceforth.

Have a look at Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar’s picture here:

We also had superstar Rajinikanth, filmmakers Abhishek Kapoor, Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra and Siddharth Roy Kapur in the same frame. Another picture that has surfaced on the internet featured Aanand L Rai, Rajkumar Hirani, Shahid Kapoor and his better half, Mira Kapoor.

Earlier in the day, the Panga actor expressed her elation of PM Modi’s historic win. She said, “My warm wishes are with Prime Minister Modi so that he can accomplish his dream of making our country a five trillion economy. We stand nowhere in front of him, all we can do is support him for achieving his goals. Besides that, he is one of the most loved and appreciated prime ministers of our country and that is just because of the hard work that he has put in.”