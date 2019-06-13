Ranjini Maitra June 13 2019, 8.30 pm June 13 2019, 8.30 pm

Kangana Ranaut recently headed to her hometown Manali to spend some time off her hectic schedule and the Mumbai chaos. She has wrapped filming for Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga and also awaits the release of Mental Hai Kya. Now is the right time to take a break. Back home, Kangana is spending her time by planning and designing her sister Rangoli Chandel's new house, and gardening.

On Wednesday, Rangoli shared a video which has Kangana standing in the middle of an under-construction plot, engrossed in a conversation. We learned that she was designing the entire house from scratch. On Thursday, another video shows Kangana and Rangoli both, gardening and taking care of the plants at their residence. Kangana, as she watered the saplings, also revealed that she had planted a number of them on her 31st birthday.

"I know we give a lot of importance to humans and we feel that humans are the only lives on this planet earth. But it is not true. There is nothing more beautiful than giving birth to saplings. The seeds grow, blossom into beautiful beings. There are so many trees that are still coming up, and I am sure, when they grow, I would love to have the fruit that they bear," she is heard saying.

Panga, featuring her as a Kabaddi player, demanded Kangana to undergo intense practice sessions. That way, she totally earned the break. Kangana will make her way back to Mumbai before the 19th of June, for the trailer of Mental Hai Kya. Reportedly, she also begins shooting for her next directorial, a woman-centric film, soon.