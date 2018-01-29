Kangana Ranaut and Vicky Kaushal to star in a thriller!

Bollywood’s favourite controversy child Kangana Ranaut is about to wrap her Hyderabad and Jodhpur schedules of the film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi which will be done by the end of the month. And now, the Queen actress is already gearing up for another movie, which is speculated to be a thriller. She will reportedly star opposite Masaan actor Vicky Kaushal.

The movie will probably be titled Mental, where Kangana is going to play a darker role. “Kangana plays a dark character. Vicky slips into the part of her nemesis. He instantly fell for his role when he read the script. The makers wanted someone who could give a tough fight to Kangana’s character, and Vicky has showcased sufficient range to provide the same,” a source told Mid-Day.

Kaushal will be given 15 days to gain a few kilos before the first part of the shooting schedule begins. Reports were rife that Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao were also approached for the role. However, there are reports that Kaushal hasn’t yet officially accepted the offer.

The movie is set to roll in February, however, Ranaut will probably be busy with the final leg of Manikarnika. "With Vicky too having a 40-day schedule for his next, Uri, in the pipeline, it was apt to defer this film," the source added.