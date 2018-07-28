Kangana Ranaut avoids Manikarnika media interactions; is Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 the reason?

Kangana Ranaut is the undisputed queen of the tinsel town and quite unabashed in the way she conducts herself. The lady kicks the hornet’s nest quite a lot of times, be it her nepotism comment on Koffee With Karan, or the debacle with Hrithik Roshan. However, looks like the two actors are unwillingly sharing the same pedestal, yet again. It’s a Hrithik Roshan v Kangana Ranaut on January 25, 2019 as the actor’s Super 30 is clashing with Kangana’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. And now, if reports are to be believed then Kangana is avoiding media interactions for Manikarnika, and the reason is yet again, her alleged ex-boyfriend Hrithik Roshan.

It was on Friday, when Kangana attended the first-ever event for the movie, post the announcement of its release date. However, even before the interactions could begin, she gave it a skip. The reason being that she did not want to answer any questions regarding Super 30 and Manikarnika clash at the box office. Though the actress did give selective interviews but asked them to not ask anything about it.

That’s quite a surprise. While for her last two movies ‘Rangoon’ and ‘Simran’ Kangana was all out to get Hrithik, this time she surely wants to keep mum and not deflect the attention from her movie. Sensible move, we say.

We all know the history shared between the two stalwarts. Will be there be any war of words? Or will this be a mum game of numbers at the box office? We will have to wait for Jan 25 for the same.