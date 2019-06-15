Debanu Das June 15 2019, 4.15 pm June 15 2019, 4.15 pm

Kangana Ranaut recently got candid about her work, family and her absence in social media. For the latter, the actress said that she’s a very conscious person and doesn’t want to be bothered by things to which there are no solutions on social media. She says that she is not eager to ‘invest so much time on something that doesn’t deal with an issue.’ Kangana added that she finds it strange to live in a way that shows her life depends on social media.

“There are so many problematic things in the world and I'm a very conscious person, I’m very aware. I don’t want to be on social media and be bothered about problematic things that social media doesn’t provide solutions for. I can’t invest so much time on something that doesn’t deal with an issue. Rangoli says that people have taken advantage of my absence on social media. She says that though I have helped people build hospitals and gifted a Rs 2.5 crore flat to my yoga teacher, nobody knows about these things as I don’t talk about it. Sometimes she makes videos of me to share online. I find it funny, but she feels it’s important. In my past relationships, I never made videos and even that went against me... Today, everything must be proved with photos and videos. How do I become a person who records and documents everything, so no one questions me tomorrow? I can’t live like that, it’s strange,” said Kangana.

Speaking about Manikarnika, the actress-turned-director said that following the release, she felt that there were campaigns to kill it. Manikarnika was recently announced to a part of the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival. “It’s surprising because we never sent any entries to any film festival. We always thought the film is relevant to India, but it resonated with international audiences as well. When it released, I felt there were deliberate campaigns to kill it. Something like this validates the universal appeal of Manikarnika. So many people watched it but were hiding just because they didn’t want to speak about the film. Now, it seems like a sweet Cinderella story that has happened to us,” she said.