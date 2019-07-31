Antara Kashyap July 31 2019, 3.49 pm July 31 2019, 3.49 pm

Kangana Ranaut's highly anticipated film with Rajkummar Rao, Judgementall Hai Kya is in the theatres now. The film is doing quite well at the box office with a collection of 23 crores in 5 days. Kangana has especially received a lot of acclaim for her role as Bobby Grewal. Critics are praising her script sense and are crediting the film's success majorly to her. Kangana recently sat down for an interview with the news site Firstpost where she talked about why she would not join politics and how she aligns with the nation and not a particular party's politics.

The actor was asked if she was interested in joining politics as she had recently issued statements in favour of India's Prime Minister. To this, the actor asked, "Is that the criteria to join politics?" She was then asked about an old interview where she had spoken highly in regards to Anna Hazare. She was asked if it was important for her to align with the politics of the time. To this, she said, "Not politics, you must align to the country and what issues your country is facing. That responsibility is everybodys. It's just that people have become so petty in their thinking, so small in their thinking, that if she's talking about the nation, she must have something to gain from politics. As if it is going to give me a bigger platform. It will only put a stamp of a party on my head, I will have to say what they want me to say and I can definitely not express my individual views, because the welfare of the party will be my primary motive. What is politics going to give me that I don't have? I don't want to brag but I'm the highest-paid actress. Today if I want to do a press conference, there will be 30 cameras, I can easily reach out to the entire nation. What is it is that politics can give me that I don't already have is my question to the people who are suspecting that I want to get into politics? As a filmmaker I have so much potential, as an actor, I have such a bright career, why will I leave all of this and get into politics?"