Kangana Ranaut: Can’t let Rajkummar steal the show from me

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut will be reuniting with her Queen co-star Rajkummar Rao in a film titled Mental Hai Kya. The film that will be produced by Ekta Kapoor has been described to be quirky. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Kangana said, "You're never sure if this girl is hallucinating or what's happening to her is for real, whether the guy (Rajkummar Rao) is trying to trap her or she's got him wrong."

Speaking about Rajkummar Rao, Kangana told Mumbai Mirror that she was at the top of her game and Rajkummar was not intimidated by her and treated her on camera with the disdain that his character demanded. “He is a star today while still being a brilliant actor, so I will have to be on my toes to ensure he doesn't steal the show from right under my nose," she said.

The report also mentioned that Kangana’s biggest regret is that she played the role of an actress, San Azim in the Mohit Suri directed Woh Lamhe. "Mahesh Bhatt who scripted the film asked me if I understood her illness and I told him I did, but I didn't really understand then what schizophrenia was and played the character like she was insane," she had said.

Kangana believes that her upcoming film, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, is in no way less than Baahubali. She said that the scenes where she goes out to battle with a baby tied to her back made her sigh about how unfair life was for Rani Laxmibai.

On the controversy over Manikarnika, she said, "A certain community was unhappy with us initially. We shared the script with them and now they're convinced we will not demean the Rani of Jhansi in any way. You should be upfront and take immediate action. We are very confident of our film, so why let anyone put us on the backfoot?"