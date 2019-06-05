Rushabh Dhruv June 05 2019, 7.20 pm June 05 2019, 7.20 pm

It’s not only controversies which keeps the Queen of Bollywood Kangana Ranaut busy, but she has also got an interesting line-up of films in her kitty. The Queen actor, who last wowed fans with her remarkable performance in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, is now gearing up for her upcoming sports drama, Panga. Shooting for the same is going on in full swing. Director of the film, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, makes it a point to keep fans updated with all the latest happenings on the sets of Panga.

On the occasion of Eid, Kangana and team had a gala time on the sets of Panga. Going by the Ashwiny’s Instagram account all we can say is that why should boys have all the fun. Dressed in a pretty blue and white coloured salwar suit, Kangana looked elated celebrating the festival. After shooting for the film back-to-back, looks like Panga girls wanted to take a chill pill. Richa Chadha, Ashwiny Iyer and Kangana seemed rather happy in each other’s company.

Have a look at the posts shared by the director below:

Kangana, who is learning Kabaddi for the film with thorough dedication, is also following a disciplined diet and workout routine. It has been reported that she is on a high protein diet and has had to gain a few kilos.