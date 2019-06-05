It’s not only controversies which keeps the Queen of Bollywood Kangana Ranaut busy, but she has also got an interesting line-up of films in her kitty. The Queen actor, who last wowed fans with her remarkable performance in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, is now gearing up for her upcoming sports drama, Panga. Shooting for the same is going on in full swing. Director of the film, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, makes it a point to keep fans updated with all the latest happenings on the sets of Panga.
On the occasion of Eid, Kangana and team had a gala time on the sets of Panga. Going by the Ashwiny’s Instagram account all we can say is that why should boys have all the fun. Dressed in a pretty blue and white coloured salwar suit, Kangana looked elated celebrating the festival. After shooting for the film back-to-back, looks like Panga girls wanted to take a chill pill. Richa Chadha, Ashwiny Iyer and Kangana seemed rather happy in each other’s company.
Have a look at the posts shared by the director below:
After really tough shooting days. Today we want to have some fun along with completing our scenes and cherish these moments for life. #eidmubarak #pangastories
In the story of our lives. There will be some who will connect and stay with you for life. Richa and Kangana are two such humans who are beautiful off screen and onscreen a total energy of talent. It’s been my pleasure to direct both of them together in one frame. Waiting to show their camaraderie on screen. Its indeed been a silent smile and everyday gratitude to have awesomeness in my journey of making films. #Panga is special. And they are going to make it even special. Looking forward for you to watch them on 24th Janurary 2020 and looking forward to cherish this relationship for a lifetime 🤗😄@therichachadha @team_kangana_ranaut @jassie.gill #pangastories @foxstarhindi @roo_cha
Kangana, who is learning Kabaddi for the film with thorough dedication, is also following a disciplined diet and workout routine. It has been reported that she is on a high protein diet and has had to gain a few kilos.
When approached for Panga, Kangana signed it immediately, thanks to the moving storyline. “When Ashwiny narrated the film’s story, I was completely moved. My family has been my pillar of strength and have always stood by me through thick and thin. I could really relate to the emotions of the film. Plus, Ashwiny is known for her slice-of-life films and I loved her recent work in Bareilly Ki Barfi. Panga is even more special for me as, for the first time, I will be playing the role of a National-level Kabaddi player. That’s going to be challenging for sure," she earlier told Mumbai Mirror in an interview.The film, also starring Jassi Gill, Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles will release on 24th January 2020.Read More