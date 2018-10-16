Kangana Ranaut celebrates Manikarnika wrap with the team

The ongoing #Metoo movement may keep Kangana Ranaut busy voicing her strong opinions, but that doesn’t keep her away from her film commitments and parties. After lots of hurdles, the actor has finally finished the shooting of the forthcoming period drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. It served as the perfect occasion to party hard and have a blast.

We see Kangana along with her teammates cut the cake, to celebrate the occasion. She’s a complete stunner in her rose gold shimmery dress. Television actress Ankita Lokhande who marks her big screen debut with this one, was missing from the party as she had prior work commitments.

The more you celebrate your life, the more there is in life to celebrate. But due to duty call, missed the wrap up party of manikarnika yesterday. Congratulations to the entire team of Manikarnika.. #manikarnikathequeenofjhansi#KanganaRanaut@KamalJain_TheKJ — Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) October 16, 2018

Speaking of the movie, it hasn’t been a smooth-sailing ride for the makers as the director of the project, Krish got busy with a South project. Hence, Kangana took over the directorial reins and now, that the film has been wrapped, it can very well stick to its scheduled release date of January 25, 2018. Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30 is all set to lock horns with KAngana’s magnum-opus. Though reports had it that Hrithik’s film may get pushed because of its director Vikas Bahl being accused of sexual harassment charges by quite a few women, but a reliable source claimed that the film is on schedule.