Kangana Ranaut chills with director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari confirming reports of a movie!

Actress Kangana Ranaut has been shooting for her upcoming flick Mental Hai Kya with co-star Rajkummar Rao in London. Apart from shooting for the movie, the actress is also taking out time to go for shopping, dinner with her team and so on.

The latest one is that she was chilling with director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari there. And an Instagram fan page of the actress shared the picture with the caption, "Something cooking?". Have a look:

For the uninitiated, there have been reports of the actress collaborating with the filmmaker for a sports drama. Reportedly, Kangana will be essaying the role of a kabaddi player in the movie and she will be undergoing extensive training for the same. She will be trained by National-level Kabaddi players for the same.

The shooting of the movie is to begin from October this year. The actress has already started practicing yoga diligently to be able to master the art of holding her breath, which is a pre-requisite of the game.

Speaking of Mental Hai Kya, the movie also stars Amyra Dastur and Jimmy Sheirgill in it. She will be seen In Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and besides that, she is to collaborate with Anurag Basu for a romantic movie titled Imali.