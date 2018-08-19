Kangana Ranaut clarifies her stance on being summoned by the police for allegedly defaulting on brokerage payment

Controversy strikes Kangana Ranaut again, this time in the form of a real estate deal that is turning bitter. Back in September 2017, the Queen actor purchased property in one of Mumbai's prime locations, Pali Hill, that was then bought at Rs 20.7 crores. As per industry standards, the brokerage of the same was priced at 1% of the total cost, and that came up to 22 lakhs. The actor states that the brokerage for the deal was paid, however, the broker is now looking to double his profit and is asking for 2% of the deal. Ranaut was recently summoned by the Khar police as the real estate broker filed a complaint against the actor, her sister and their staff.

"My finance team was taking care of the deal, the complainant was paid 1 per cent brokerage close to Rs 22 lakh which as per Industry standards; now he is asking for 2 per cent brokerage. At no point two per cent brokerage was decided on. The money transferred is through the bank and all documents are available." said Kangana Ranaut upon being contacted by DNA.

Rangoli, Kangana's sister and manager, claims that a written statement has been submitted, but a sub-inspector working on the case has denied receiving any statement from the actor or her representatives.