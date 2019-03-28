Bollywood Kangana Ranaut comments on Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s age gap

Rushabh Dhruv March 29 2019, 9.41 am March 29 2019, 9.41 am

Kangana Ranaut is the indisputable Queen of Bollywood and she likes to talks a lot. The actor has wowed the audiences with her performance on screen and is widely known for her upfront statements. There's just none one like her in the business. Right from sparking the nepotism debate on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan, taking a sly dig at Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to tagging Bollywood for not supporting her film Manikarnika, the girl has always been straightforward. But seems like this time Kangana was in a humble mood and has actually defended the LIT couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Do not believe us then read on...

In an interview with Mid-Day, when Kangana was asked why she loves picking on people. Her reply was obviously kick-ass and during the same, she supported Alia and Ranbir who are often tagged as the young kids of the generation. She said, "I do only that when I am rubbed the wrong way. And what is this thing of calling them young... Ranbir Kapoor is, what, 37 years old, young kid of the generation and Alia Bhatt just turned 27... my mother had three children at 27. This is absolutely unfair... bachche hai, ki dumb hai ki kya hai..." So basically, Queen wants to make a point that Alia-Ranbir are a mature couple and not young kids.

Further, in the same interview, Kangana also took a sly dig at spoke about when it comes to discussing sex life, all these stars are fine but when it comes to topics of national importance, they are all mum. “If we are asking about your sex life, that you are okay to discuss, put the pictures on Instagram, who I am f***ing, who I am not f***ing, that is fine but about the country, it’s my personal choice.”

But the point we want to make here is that Kangana's defence for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on being called 'YOUNG kids of the generation' comes as a shocker as earlier she has taken a dig at both of them. Kangana had said that she once watched an interview where Ranbir said he does not need to comment on political issues. Criticising his statement, "What are these actors even saying? They cannot talk about the country. I feel they do not realise that the expensive car and lifestyle that they have is because of their country."

Not just this, in an interview, talking about the Raazi star Alia, she said, “I suggested that she grows some spine and supports an important film about woman empowerment and nationalism...if she doesn’t have a voice of her own and her existence is all about being Karan Johar’s puppet then I don’t consider her successful...I told her if she is only focusing on earning bucks and not raise a voice, then her success has no value.”

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut had also called out Bollywood for not supporting her film Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi and expressed disappointment that the industry has ganged up against her. At a promotional event, Kangana said, "Is the Queen of Jhansi my relative? She is yours as much as she is mine... then why are these people hesitating? Because I spoke up about nepotism? That scared them? They have all ganged up together like a classroom of kids because I spoke up about nepotism."