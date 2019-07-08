Darshana Devi July 08 2019, 9.47 am July 08 2019, 9.47 am

In June, Dangal actor Zaira Wasim announced her ‘disassociation from the field of acting’ citing religious reasons. Her sudden decision came as a shock to many and got the entire nation talking. In no time, Zaira became the centre of intense debate, with some celebs like Raveena Tandon and Anupam Kher criticising her and others backing her by calling it her choice. Of all, it was the queen-of-words Kangana Ranaut who was yet to comment on the topic and there she goes, finally sharing her thoughts.

During a recent song launch event of her upcoming film Judegementall Hai Kya, Kangana was quizzed about her opinion on Zaira opting out of showbiz. She responded saying, “It should make you fulfil your life and if you think your life is already fulfilled, there's plenty of work around you. Try and help your family and friends. Kaveri is drying up. There's so much to do. So work and try and fulfil the environment around you.” She wrapped up her statement by saying, “The essential fundamental requirement of any religion is to empower you, not disempower you.”

Zaira Wasim quits Bollywood

Just a few days back, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha reacted to the matter at an event and said, "Even I have Muslim friends who keep themselves away from clicking pictures because he says that that goes against Islam. I know young Hindu boys who one fine day decided to leave the materialistic world and go in search of God. It is their choice and there is no wrong in it. Yes, if she (Zaira) is forced by somebody to do so, then it is a different point of discussion. But I am not aware of that. So, I cannot comment on it," he told the IANS.