Antara Kashyap July 11 2019, 11.54 am July 11 2019, 11.54 am

Kangana Ranaut has found herself in the midst of a major controversy. The Entertainment Journalists' Guild India has threatened to boycott her if she doesn't issue an apology against a journalist who she bashed at the song launch of her film Judgementall Hai Kya. The guild of journalists approached Ekta Kapoor to demand an apology from Kangana. The actor's sister Rangoli Chandel bashed journalists and tweeted that Kangana will never apologise. Now, Rangoli has posted a series of videos of Kangana bashing the said journalist further and calling him an Anti-National.

The video starts with Kangana thanking her friends in the media who have supported her over the years. She then quickly jumps into a tirade against 'a section of journalists', calling them anti-national, cheap and libtards. Kangana pinpoints to the journalist she bashed at the event and then said that he had criticised a few of the projects she had done including Manikarnika. She then goes on to talk about how some journalists don't have credibility and only go to events to eat free food. She then went on to say that people who are anti-nationals do not deserve her answers as she has zero tolerance for them. She then attacked them by saying that they can be sold off for Rs 60 and hence it is okay for them to ban her. Lastly, she thanked her fans for supporting Manikarnika when the film was attacked by 'movie mafia' and thanked the youth for contributing to the film's business of 150 crores.

Check out the videos below:

Here’s a vidoe message from Kangana to all the media folks who have banned her, P.S she has got viral fever hence the heavy voice 🙂...(contd) pic.twitter.com/U1vkbgmGyq — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 11, 2019

The matter at hand has become more serious over time. Even her sister Rangoli Chandel went on to further bash journalists saying that the ones who are anti-national have taken offence to the video.

Check out Rangoli's tweet below:

Pls see chor ki dadi mein tinka, Kangana hasn’t taken any names, she said there r great people also in journalism lekin jo bhi chindi hai bikau hai khud samne se bol rahe hai, mujhe kyu danta ja raha hai 🤣🤣arrey bhai tumhe kyu lag raha hai Kangana tumhari baat kar rahi hai 🤣🤣 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 11, 2019