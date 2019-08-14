Antara Kashyap August 14 2019, 3.46 pm August 14 2019, 3.46 pm

Actor Kangana Ranaut is currently basking in the glory of her film, Judgementall Hai Kya's success. The actor is also quite vocal about various issues that the country faces. One such issue is environment protection and cleanliness. The actor is a big supporter of PM Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, and now she is the face of the movement. Kangana's sister and manager, Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter to share a video of Kangana as one of the faces of the campaign.

In the video, we see Kangana in a very simple avatar. Clad in a saree, Kangana is seen saying that it feels nice when people take extra efforts to keep their city clean. In a simple but effective message, the importance of a clean country is emphasised. Kangana has also shown support for PM Modi and has time and again expressed her admiration for him. Kangana's Swachh Bharat video drives us to engage in more conversations and actions about cleanliness.

Check out the video below:

Kangana Ranaut was recently asked in an interview with news website Firstpost if she wanted to join politics. The actress denied the rumours and said, "What is it is that politics can give me that I don't already have is my question to the people who are suspecting that I want to get into politics? As a filmmaker I have so much potential, as an actor, I have such a bright career, why will I leave all of this and get into politics?"