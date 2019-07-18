Soheib Ahsan July 18 2019, 8.26 pm July 18 2019, 8.26 pm

Kangana Ranaut is a tough nut to crack. The Queen actress has little to no tolerance for certain people and is openly critical them all. However, on a brighter note, the Queen actor is aware of people who work hard and balance the important parts of their lives. This is what has made Kangana Ranaut appreciate Kareena Kapoor Khan. While at the Kapil Sharma Show, Kangana stated that Kareena has balanced her life well as a mother, wife and an actress which makes her worthy of being a Home Minister for the Bollywood Industry.

Watch Kangana Ranaut's video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on Jul 17, 2019 at 11:08pm PDT

This respect and appreciation of Kareena Kapoor by Kangana Ranaut is neither surprising nor is it unheard of. Kangana has had words of admiration for Kareena in the past as well. She had said, "Kareena is absolutely lovely. I think she is one of those graceful, dignified people. I always see her and feel that if you have to be an actress, wife or mother, it should be like her. She is the epitome of a perfect woman. She always encourages me and sends me positive messages. She is a very inspiring woman." It seems that Kareena's hold on her personal life has impressed and inspired Kangana. Let's hope she finds that balance as well.

Notably, the respect and admiration between the two is mutual. In the past, Kareena Kapoor, too, had expressed her admiration towards Kangana. Speaking to Dainik Bhaskar she said, "I believe that she is one of the finest actresses and I love her. I am so fond of her. She is an astonishing actress and an intelligent woman." Looks like there's a strong bond in the making here.

On the work front, she is gearing up for the release of her black comedy film titled Judgementall Hai Kya, alongside Rajkummar Rao. The film is directed by Prakash Kovelamudi and is expected to hit theatres on July 26.

Watch the trailer of Judgementall Hai Kya below: