Kangana Ranaut finds a new gym dost. Check it out who she is!

Looks like Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut bumped into Sophie Choudry at a gym. The Queen star who is in London for the shooting of her upcoming film Mental Hai Kya, co-starring Rajkummar Rao, went for her regular gym session and met Sophie Choudry. Looking like gym buddies, the two actresses were seen doing Pilates together.

Have a look at the video:

Sophie who is close to many celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan has admired Kangana’s fashion sense a few times. She was once quoted calling Kangana one of the most stylish actresses in Bollywood. In an interview with NDTV, she said, “I think Kangana, for me, is the most stylish because she can wear designer, she can wear high street. She has her own style and she has worked really hard at it.”

With this it surely looks like Kangana has found a new dost in B-town. Earlier, the makers of Mental Hai Kya had released photos of the set when the actors started filming. Kangana’s first appearances of the film had released that took a quirky turn to her character in the film, revealing the theme ‘sanity is overrated.’ Anyways, both the actresses seems to have a gala time sweating it out together.