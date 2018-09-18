Kangana Ranaut has the best company on sets of Manikarnika

Kangana Ranaut has been busy with completing the shoot of her forthcoming period drama, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Be it horse-riding or sword-fighting, the woman is ensuring only the best for her project.

However, this time was a sober and sweet moment for the actor, as she had a cute companion on the movie sets. Any guesses? We’re referring to her adorable little nephew, Prithvi Raj, who gave her great company. Kangana’s sister Rangoli shared the picture on her Instagram page.

For the uninitiated, Kangana has been spending a lot of time with her nephew and one look at Rangoli’s page will tell you so. Kangana and her nephew have lots of bonding time together as Rangoli goes clicking pictures. Before the arrival of Prithvi Raj, we had never seen this side of Kangana so it’s refreshing and sweet to see the strong woman turn into a softie for the little one.

Speaking of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, it will be releasing in January 2019, a date set after multiple delays. Apart from that, she will be seen in Mental Hai Kya opposite her Queen co-star Rajkummar Rao and in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s movie, titled Panga.