A couple of days ago, Kangana Ranaut launched the trailer of her upcoming release Judgmentall Hai Kya, at a suburban theatre. The black comedy, starring Rajkummar Rao alongside her, has already generated plenty of curiosity. The trailer met with great reviews all across, as well. As she awaits the release of the film, it looks like Kangana is taking some time off, for herself too.

She was recently spotted at a suburban theatre, accompanied her brother. The actor was dressed in a white sleeveless top, a biscuit coloured skirt and a denim jacket. Pretty and easy to carry; the kind of fashion you need when the very unpredictable Mumbai monsoon has taken over the city!

Kangana spotted at PVR with her team and brother yesterday pic.twitter.com/DvbGYmLQpg — Kangana Ranaut Daily (@KanganaDaily) July 4, 2019

Kangana was also accompanied by her team, albeit they aren't seen in the picture. We wonder which film she caught!

In Mental Hai Kya, Kangana will reportedly play a voice-over artist. We also heard she was taking guidance from professional voice artists, in order to get her character perfect. Earlier named Mentall Hai Kya, the film went through a name change following the CBFC's direction, after a number of medical bodies and organisations working on mental health awareness objected to the name. The film releases on July 26th.

Kangana recently also finished shooting for Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga, which features her as a Kabaddi player. For the same, she not only lost a considerable amount of body weight but also practiced hard and played an innumerable number of matches, to get the game right!