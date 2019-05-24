Kangana Ranaut hogs on sweets like there's no tomorrow at Taher Shabbir's Iftar party

Darshana Devi May 24 2019, 4.12 pm May 24 2019, 4.12 pm

Kangana Ranaut recently showcased her impeccable fashion sense at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival 2019 and left us spellbound! Ahead of her appearance at the French Riviera, we heard that the actor had worked rigorously to attain a perfect chiselled body. Surprisingly, she is said to have lost about 5kgs in 10 days for the film festival and fans are still aren’t able to digest the news! As the actor is back in the bay now, it looks like nobody can stop the Queen from ditching her strict diet and hogging on all her favourite dishes.

Kangana was recently spotted at her Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi co-star Taher Shabbir’s house, celebrating Eid. She was also accompanied by her sister Rangoli Chandel and the pictures suggest that the Queen had a gala time! In one if the videos, she can be seen enjoying a seemingly delicious meal with Taher and his relatives over a chit-chat session. For the occasion, Kangana opted for a baby pink shahara Drzya outfit embellished with beautiful lacework, giving us major wardrobe goals again!

Kangana Ranaut rings in iftar party with Manikarnika co star Taher Shabbir

We also heard that Kangana is a fond lover of sweets from all over the world, and all she ate at the Iftar party was sweets. It was like a cheat meal for her post-hectic workout sessions for Cannes as well as her upcoming film Panga.

Here’s a sneak-peek in Kangana and Taher's iftar party:

Just a day back, Kangana, who is also a self-professed follower of PM Narendra Modi, celebrated the latter’s win at the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with chai and pakodas.

Rangoli gave us a glimpse of the same on Twitter. Have a look!

Kangana cooks rarely, when she is absolutely exhilarated, today she treated us with chai pakodas for ⁦@narendramodi⁩ Ji’s win #JaiHind #JaiBharat 😁🥳 🙏 pic.twitter.com/6hJIuxby9W — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 23, 2019

“What Modi Ji stands for are a very strong set of ideas, vision, and strength of human ambition. It needs a headstrong nation to be in sync with future possibilities of greatness. Where we stand today, to even dream of a glorious tomorrow needs audacity. We as a nation are ready for it with Modi Ji. There’s nothing more precious than it. I’m over the moon today, literally!,” told Kangana while opening up about PM Modi’s win.