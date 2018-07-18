Kangana Ranaut: I don’t think I’ve paid a price for dealing with bullies

Kangana Ranaut is the undisputed Queen of Bollywood. The actress who is known for her fabulous on-screen performance is also known for her bold demeanor off it. The actress is known to never shy away from speaking her mind and has always stood fought for herself. It may have landed her in a fair bit of trouble but that isn’t stopping her.

In an interview during her time at the Cannes Film festival, the Rangoon star was asked if she had paid a price for being outspoken in the industry, to which she said, “I don’t think I’ve paid any price. In fact, I’ve earned a lot by standing up against bullies and speaking up for things that I feel are not right. Like I said, I am no standard to measure whether things are right or wrong. I’ve always been honest to what I stand for. But like I said, that’s not the barometer for society or parameter to see things as right or wrong.”

She further added, “That’s for my peace and my happiness and I think that’s what one needs to do with bullies. Bullies need to be put in their place and that’s what I did. I don’t think I have paid any price. In fact, I have earned. I have earned my happiness, I’ve earned my place, I’ve earned my respect, I’ve earned my dignity. There’s no price I’ve paid.”

Every time we’ve heard Kangana speak of her characters, whether it was Queen or Tanu Weds Manu or Simran, the feminist in her has emerged. She has been inspiring millions with her bold and beautiful persona and that’s what we love about this actress who speaks from her heart.

The actress has a packed schedule ahead as fans will soon see her in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Mental Hai Kya.