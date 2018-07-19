Kangana Ranaut irks the makers and Rajkummar Rao while shooting MHK and we know how

Kangana Ranaut is the undisputed Queen of Bollywood. She has certainly proved her mettle with movies like Tanu Weds Manu, Queen and others. Simran and Rangoon may have bombed at the box office, but the actress’ work was commended. And now, we have to see what magic would she bring on screen as she dons the cap of the queen of Jhansi in her upcoming Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Mental Hai Kya. However, looks like while the pictures may suggest otherwise, all is not well on the sets of Mental Hai Kya.

The shooting of the movie, which also stars Rajkummar Rao, has been wrapped up. Rumour has it that the makers of Mental Hai Kya were not very happy with Kangana Ranaut’s behaviour on the sets as the actress took more interest in the film’s making process rather than just acting. Kangana took a keener interest in the film’s script and screenplay which resulted in delays. Not everyone was happy on the sets including Rajkummar Rao, who was on the sets on time, with lines prepared but had to wait because Kangana would demand changes and the shoot would commence only if she approved.

In the past too, director Hansal Mehta who made Simran with Kangana Ranaut was not happy with the actress’ interference in the filmmaking process. Reportedly, Kangana had got the trailer of Simran edited her way, which didn’t go down well with the filmmaker.

Well looks like Kangana’s new interest in the filmmaking process isn’t quite going well with others. Is it time to take back seat and just concentrate on acting?

Stay tuned to In.com for more such scoops.