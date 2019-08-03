Priyanka Kaul August 03 2019, 6.59 pm August 03 2019, 6.59 pm

If there’s one actress whose filmography can boast of female-centric movies, it has to be Kangana Ranaut. Be it Queen, Simran, Revolver Rani, and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, the actress surely knows how to own the screen. Apart from a few duds at the box office, and (more than just a few) controversies, the actress is on the roll. On Kangana’s birthday, March 23, it was announced that she will be playing the character of J Jayalalitha in director AL Vijay’s bilingual biopic.

The actress recently spoke about the late actress and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. Comparing her to Indira Gandhi, she described how she has been a fan of her personality. She was quoted by Spotboye as, “In Politics, Indira Gandhi and Jayalalithaa are considered incomparable. Whatever task they had, they did it with full dedication and shined through it, be it politics or any other subject. Jayalalithaa Ji became the CM of Tamil Nadu thrice in a row which indicates how much people loved her. She always stood strong with her immense strength and valour. I'm a fan of this particular quality of Jayalalithaa Ji.”

The movie has been titled as Thalaivi (in Tamil) and Jaya (in Hindi). Manikarnika writer KV Vijayendra Prasad will be penning the story. The actress, who has been learning Tamil for the movie, is said to have charged Rs 24 crore for the movie.

On working in regional movies, she had revealed in a media interaction on her birthday, “I always wanted to work in regional films because when we go to Tamil Nadu or Andhra Pradesh, we realise that people over there only watch films made by their local film industry. So there is a disconnect with that part of the country. I was waiting for a good opportunity to work over there and this film just came my way."

Her recent movie Judgementall Hain Kya has been doing decent at the box office but has received mixed critical reviews. Apart from the biopic, she has quite some projects in her kitty.