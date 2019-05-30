Kangana Ranaut is all praises for PM Narendra Modi, as she arrives at his swearing in ceremony

Divya Ramnani May 30 2019, 5.55 pm May 30 2019, 5.55 pm

Narendra Modi’s second consecutive win at the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 came as good news for many celebrities. The list also includes the very fierce and talented – Kangana Ranaut. The Queen actor, who is quite popular for her forthright behaviour, has always been vocal on her support towards PM Narendra Modi. In fact, she celebrated his triumph by cooking some delicious chai and pakoras. On Thursday, we spotted Ranaut heading to Delhi for Modi’s swearing-in ceremony.

The 32-year-old actor looked chic in a sleeveless white high-neck top, which she paired with white loose pants and light blue and white striped shirt. While at the airport, the Tanu Weds Manu actor was quizzed on Narendra Modi’s win. Extending all her support towards Modi, Kangana said, “All my good wishes with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his further stint and the entire country has got a lot of expectations from him. He is planning to take the Indian economy over 5 trillion, I hope that it goes to 10 trillion so that we become a developed nation. I hope that whatever goals he (PM Modi) has set for the country in his mind, he is able to achieve them all.”

Have a look at Kangana Ranaut’s video here:

Moreover, Kangana was also asked if her continuous campaigning for PM Modi has worked in his favour. She responded saying, “No, nothing like that. We are like small-level stars in front of PM Narendra Modi, my support has always been with him. He is one of the most admired leaders in the country, so his victory is a result of his own hard work.”

In the past, Kangana expressed her happiness on Modi’s win by saying, “What Modi Ji stands for are a very strong set of ideas, vision, and strength of human ambition. It needs a headstrong nation to be in sync with future possibilities of greatness. Where we stand today, to even dream of a glorious tomorrow needs audacity. We as a nation are ready for it with Modi Ji. There's nothing more precious than it. I'm over the moon today, literally!”