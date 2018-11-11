Kangana Ranaut is ready to take Panga, film goes on floors

Kangana Ranaut is all set to show us her warrior avatar in Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. The teaser of the film released in October and it has left fans quite impressed. The movie will hit the screens on January 25, 2019. But after her fierce Jhansi Ki Rani avatar, we will get to see Kangana taking panga. No it’s not what you think. We’re talking of her taking panga on reel.

Kangana will be seen as a Kabbadi player in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s next which went on floors on Sunday. The filmmaker took to Twitter to inform her and Kangana’s fans about the opening shot of the film. Besides Kangana, Panga also stars Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta and Pankaj Tripathi. The movie is produced by Fox Star Studios.

Reportedly, Kangana will pile on 10 kilos for the movie. A source earlier stated, "Kangana will start training in kabaddi as soon as she is back from her vacation in New York. Though she is familiar with the sport, she requires training to showcase it like a professional. But, before she starts doing so, she will gain weight. She is on a high-calorie protein diet, and, over the next month, intends to pack on six kilos." She will later have to gain four more kilos as the film progresses.