Kangana Ranaut knew of Vikas Bahl’s ‘sickness’

Tanushree Dutta seems to have taken the first step in unearthing some scary stories. No one could have expected the shocking revelations that are pouring out when she found the voice to speak out on the harassment she faced a decade ago, at the hands of her Horn ‘OK’ Pleasss co-star Nana Patekar. In the wake of that controversy, another incident has come to the forefront as a woman alleges that she was sexual assaulted by filmmaker Vikas Bahl.

The incident dates back to 2015 and even though the lady opened up about it when it took place, she has now further detailed the episode to a leading portal. This has led to the dissolution of Phantom Films that was headed by four faces, Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Madhu Mantena and Vikas Bahl.

Vikas Bahl is the man behind Queen, one of Bollywood’s finest films; One that put Kangana Ranaut among the industry’s leading ladies. Now, his Queen actress has opened up on the incident and shared a detailed account of her own experience with him.

“Totally believe her, even though Vikas was married back in 2014 when we were filming Queen, he bragged about having casual sex with a new partner every other day. I don’t judge people and their marriages but you can tell when an addiction becomes sickness. He partied every night and shamed me for sleeping early and not being cool enough. I often told him off, he was scared of me but still every time we met socially greeted and hugged each other. He’d bury his face in my neck, hold me really tight and breathe in the smell of my hair. It took me great amount of strength and effort to pull myself out of his embrace, he’d say, ‘I love how you smell K’. I could tell something is wrong with him. I believe this girl, but what is sad is that now that Phantom has dissolved many are attacking him, even though the girl asked for help long ago. That time the story was conveniently killed but I supported her at that time as well, you can see my media interaction during one of my brand endorsement interaction. I thought the movement would catch up but I was wrong,” she said.

Her support for the girl didn’t stop Vikas from approaching Kangana again for another film. She adds, “At that time Vikas had come to me with a script about a gold medalist from Haryana. When I supported the girl, he stopped talking to me. I didn’t mind losing out on a good script and I never called him either. I was determined to say what I felt was right, but the matter was pushed under the carpet and I didn’t hear any updates about the same. It’s amusing after the news of Phantom dissolution many are finding the courage to attack him. Shame on such a society. Go look at yourselves in the mirror bunch of cowards, attacking powerless men won’t begin a movement. Either we do it or we don’t. Let’s not be opportunists. If we are a shit society, let’s accept it, at least have that much honestly within yourself. Selective outrage will only serve as entertainment, this will just be tabloid gossip and nothing else."

This clearly isn’t the last we’ve heard of the chilling stories of sexual harassment at the hands of powerful men.