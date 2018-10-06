image
Saturday, October 6th 2018
English
Kangana Ranaut knew of Vikas Bahl’s ‘sickness’

Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut knew of Vikas Bahl’s ‘sickness’

Prajakta AjgaonkarPrajakta Ajgaonkar   October 06 2018, 9.18 pm
back
BollywoodControversiesEntertainmentKangana ranautnewsVikas Bahl
nextHansal Mehta bashes Vikas Bahl over sexual assault charges
ALSO READ

Bharat: Katrina Kaif shares hazy glimpses of her next schedule

Koffee With Karan: Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone to kick start season 6!

Ranveer Singh's Vogue cover shoot is simply divine!