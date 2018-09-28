Kangana Ranaut lauds Tanushree Dutta’s courage, blames ‘raja betas’

Actress Tanushree Dutta opened a can of worms when she shared a harrowing incident from the past in which her then co-star of movie Horn ‘OK Pleasss, Nana Patekar sexually assaulted her on the movie sets. The incident was traumatic enough to force her to opt out of the project. Her shocking statements found several supporters and amongst them are several Bollywood actresses too, which include the likes of Priyanka Chopra and Sonam Kapoor.

I believe #TanushreeDatta and @janiceseq85 recollection of the account. Janice is my friend, and she is anything but an exaggerator or a liar. And it’s upto us to stand together. https://t.co/sF3mS5o1P8 — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) September 28, 2018

Even as Tanushree’s revelations open up a debate over sexual offences in Bollywood, another feisty and brave actress Kangana Ranaut has responded to the incident. In an exclusive interview to online portal Pinkvilla she said, “I am not here to pass judgement. That's neither my place nor my intention. I appreciate her courage to speak about alleged harassment that has been caused to her. It's her and the accused’s fundamental right to speak about their experience of the same situation. Such dialogue is very healthy and it will bring about a lot of awareness. Unfortunately, the way most Indian men are raised by their mothers; they even lack basic etiquettes like lifting the lid before peeing.”

She added, “Raja beta needs to be told the meaning of ‘NO’ as well. It's in the interest of society that the Raja betas are told what their parents fail to tell them. They must know that the fundamental human rights are the same for men and women. Trust me, it will be news to some of them. The kind of rape, harassment and teasing news reports we hear every other day, I wonder if some of these zombies out there qualify to be a human. We need to talk about it and we all must share our stories. It will also bring a sense of shame and fear in them as they will know that a girl can stand for herself at any point in time. Our life stories have no expiry date.”

The voices in support of Tanushree is only getting louder and Kangana opinion is clearly a significant one.