Kangana Ranaut looks like an exquisite floral queen on the cover of Harper's Bazaar

Every time she decks up and poses herself in front of the camera, you know she is the true queen. There has rarely been an instance when Kangana tried a fashion outing and failed. From vintage to contemporary, from purely traditional to Western, from the girl-next-door to a fashion rebel, she is a treat in all her avatars. The actress graced the latest cover of Harper's Bazaar India, and we can't get over her charm yet.

Kangana teamed with ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee for the shoot. For the cover, she wore a black shift dress with flora motifs all over, complemented with zardosi work, stones and appliques.

The same photoshoot gives us plenty of summer fashion goals.

Here, the Tanu Weds Manu actress is wearing a frida gown with velvet embroidery , basking in the freshness of red flowers.

This Tulle lace shift dress is as seductive as it could be! The beads and thread work add further charm to it.

Oh and did you see this box of sunshine yet? In her mild pastel dress with flora motifs, she is ready for the day!

This woman does not wear fashion. She slays it. Anyone to disagree?