Kangana Ranaut: My love story was out on every newspaper

Manikarnika actor Kangana Ranaut had shaken the Hindi film industry to its core last year when she claimed that she had a passionate love affair with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan. Now it seems like the actor is stirring up fresh controversy with her comments on a show. Kangana recently made an appearance on the sets of a new reality show India’s Next Superstars, which is judged by directors Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty. When asked about her love story on the show, she replied in true Kangana style.

“Mere ishq ke kisse toh saare newspapers mein likhe gaye hai (My love story has been covered by the entire media),” said Kangana. Following that, the actor went on to shed more light on the subject by reciting a couple of lines from a poem that she claims to have written while she was head over heels in love.

“Ishq ki aankhon mein khuda dekha hai humne, na who roshni thi na andhera, na jaane kaunsa manzar dekha hai humne.” (I have seen God in the eyes of love. No light, and no darkness, I don’t know what beauty I have seen in the eyes of love).

It is being widely reported that the actor was referring to her controversial past with Hrithik. And of course, the show was quite the fun ride, mainly thanks to Kangana.Kangana was also in the news for calling Karan Johar a ‘movie mafia’ and ‘flag bearer of nepotism’ on his own show, Koffee with Karan. However, the two seem to have called a truce, as Karan welcomed the actor on his new show. The director had told PTI, “I am sure when Star Plus invites her, we will be happy to have her. Our heart is big, our house is open to all. We will happily, lovingly and respectfully welcome her on the show.”