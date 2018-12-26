image
Wednesday, December 26th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Kangana Ranaut on Manikarnika: It will shut up her critics, or so she says

Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut on Manikarnika: It will shut up her critics, or so she says

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   December 26 2018, 7.32 pm
back
Ankita LokhandeBollywoodEntertainmentJhalkari BaiKangana ranautManikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi
nextHere’s why it is not fair to compare Salman, Aamir and SRK’s failures to Ayushmann Khurrana or Rajkummar Rao’s successes
ALSO READ

Manikarnika: Ankita Lokhande finds an admirer in former beau Sushant Singh Rajput

Ankita Lokhande's Jhalkari Bai look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi REVEALED!

Ankita Lokhande on Manikarnika: It helped me discover the Jhalkari Bai in me