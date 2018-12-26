Kangana Ranaut on Manikarnika: It will shut up her critics, or so she says

B-town diva, Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for the release of her much-anticipated film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The film has been high on the buzzword much before its release and has left us stunned with its jaw-dropping trailer. Kangana, on Tuesday, was interacting with the media, at fashion designer friend Neeta Lulla’s Christmas party. During this, she was quizzed about her critics. The actor feels that her critics ‘will have to shut their mouths’ after watching Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

"I feel people who are not saying good things about me or my film will have to shut their mouths after watching the film and people who are saying good things, their mouths can't be shut by anyone, this is what I feel,” she stated. Also sharing her response about the immense amount of positive reviews garnered by the trailer, she said, "I feel that's the result of teamwork. Initially, I found it difficult but then, I felt that I can do justice to the film as an actor and as a director."

"I think God has been kind and I am happy doing both roles. We are very excited for the release of the film. We just can't wait to present the film in front of the audience," she added.

The film also features TV actor Ankita Lokhande and is slated to hit the screens on January 25, 2019.