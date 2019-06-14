Rushabh Dhruv June 14 2019, 5.59 pm June 14 2019, 5.59 pm

2019 turned out to be too good for Kangana Ranaut, thanks to the huge success of her film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The film not only made it to the 100 crore club but it got rave reviews from critics as well. Kangana was appreciated for her work both as an actor and director in the film. Well, now if you happen to be a Kangana fan, it's time to rejoice as Ranaut's hard work has finally paid off. As per a new development, Manikarnika has been selected for the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, Asia's largest film event.

With such a piece of BIG news for Kangana and team, how can the always outspoken star keep mum this time? In her latest statement, the Queen said, "We are thrilled with this development, especially when Gully Boy was hailed by the entire industry and there was not a single word by anyone on Manikarnika. The movie mafia tried to kill this film but for Manikarnika to get commercial success and now international recognisation along with other celebrated films is a big slap on movie mafia’s face. You can't stop a good film especially in this time and age when the world is all one big family because of social media."

Congratulations to team Kangana!