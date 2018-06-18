Kangana Ranaut on Vogue India's Wedding issue is an inspiration to all the contemporary brides

As the wedding season rings in, the dilemma over what to wear starts hounding every female out there. But fret not as Vogue Wedding Show is here. If you are the one who wants to get your hands on the most luxurious wedding services available in India, then the Vogue Wedding Show is the place to be. It is an exhibition that Vogue India especially rings in, which features the most luxurious and personalised wedding services.

Here, you not only get to see the most premium and recognised category leaders and services from the Indian wedding circuit, but also get to experience them. What’s more in store? Kangana Ranaut is the face of the 6th edition of this luxury wedding exhibition, Vogue Wedding Show 2018. Whoa!

The Queen actress looks REGAL and Royal on the cover and we simply can't take our eyes off her. Take a look at the picture below:

Posing amidst a pretty garden, wearing a bralet top which is serving the purpose of a blouse paired along with a lehenga and a floor-sweeping dupatta, Kangana is a sight to sit and stare. Adding sophistication to her overall getup, is the statement choker piece and the huge ring. Not to miss, the well-defined brows and the perfectly khol-eyed and hairdo. Kudos to the stylist here!

Verdict :

We love how Kangana personifies the contemporary bride to the T and is just perfectly made to take on the role. No one would have done justice to the pastel attire, as our diva Kangana did. 8.5/10 is the fashion score!