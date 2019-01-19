image
  3. Bollywood
Kangana Ranaut raises the fashion quotient in beige and white

Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut raises the fashion quotient in beige and white

Kangana Ranaut was pictured at the Mumbai airport on Saturday and she totally aced the airport look.

back
BollywoodEntertainmentfashionKangana ranautkarni senalifestyleManikarnika: The Queen of Jhansiqueen
nextKabir Singh: These leaked on set pictures of Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani are totes adorable!

within