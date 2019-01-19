Kangana Ranaut raises the fashion quotient in beige and white

Darshana Devi April 09 2019, 4.39 pm April 09 2019, 4.39 pm

Bollywood’s queen Kangana Ranaut is right now on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The actor, who was recently in the capital for a special screening of the movie, landed in the bay on Saturday. She was pictured at the Mumbai airport and needless to say, she totally aced the airport look. Opting for beige and white for her travel, the 31-year-old proved how her endless experiments with fashion never fail to impress.

Kangana teamed her white lacy Burberry dress with a beige one-shoulder woollen sweater. She complemented her outfit with brown Jimmy Choo shoes and a pair of round-shaped cool glares. She can also be seen carrying a bag, which belongs to Lady Dior collection. Previously, at the New Delhi screening of her film, she sported a head-turning a white and gold sari from Madhurya’s collection. Styled by Ami Patel, the look was rounded off with a Kundan gold choker and studded earrings.

Meanwhile, reports doing the rounds state that Karni Sena has been threatening the actor for Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’s release. She recently opened up about the same to an entertainment portal and said, "Four historians have certified Manikarnika, we have got censor certificate as well, Karni Sena has been conveyed this but they are continuing to harass me if they don’t stop then they should know I am also a Rajput and I will destroy each one of them. "