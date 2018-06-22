Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao and Ekta Kapoor go ‘mental’ with selfies

The Mental Hai Kya cast and crew seem to be living up to the title of the film. Lead actors Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut along with producer Ekta Kapoor are having a blast on their current schedule. It was the birthday of one of the members of the production team working on the film and going by the video Ekta posted on social media, it can be said the team is clearly in party mode. The cast and the crew are currently in London to shoot for the upcoming film. From the video, one can guess that there is a celebration of sorts underway.

Speaking about the film, Kangana said in an interview that the viewers can never be sure if ‘this girl is hallucinating or what’s happening to her is for real, whether the guy (Rajkummar Rao) is trying to trap her or she’s got him wrong.”

She even added that she is excited to work with Rajkummar Rao, who was also her co-star in Queen. She said she hopes to be on her toes when working with him so that she can be sure that the talented actor does not ‘steal the show’ from her.

Talking about the film, Ekta said, “Mental Hai Kya celebrates the beauty in imperfections and in being different and shouts out, ‘sanity is overrated’! I’m thrilled to work with Kangana and Raj on this one.”

Following the completion of this Prakash Kovelamudi directed project, Kangana and Rajkummar will work together for Imali, directed by Anurag Basu. Kangana’s film Manikarnika is yet to release and Rajkummar’s Fanne Khan is also in the works.