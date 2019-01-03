image
Thursday, January 3rd 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Rani Mukerji’s #MeToo stance

Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Rani Mukerji’s #MeToo stance

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   January 02 2019, 11.58 pm
back
#MeToo movementBollywoodEntertainmentKangana ranautManikarnika: The Queen of JhansiMardaani 2Rani Muerji
nextRandeep Hooda has got some wise tips to save the animals in distress
ALSO READ

Anupam Kher raises concern on why The Accidental Prime Minister trailer is missing from YouTube

Jinxed January: A month that has clearly been a bad one for Bollywood

#MeToo: Kalki Koechlin states that 'No' is not a conversation but a full statement