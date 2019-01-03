Kangana Ranaut reacts to Rani Mukerji’s #MeToo stance

The #MeToo movement in Bollywood was an eye-opener to many. Many women like Sandhya Mridul, Vinta Nanda, Shweta Pandit shared their sexual harassment stories in the wake of the wave which came into force thanks to Tanushree Dutta. Yes, it was Tanushree Dutta who accused Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her on the sets 2008 film - Horn Ok Please, and from there it all started. Now, during Rajeev Masand’s recent actresses’ roundtable, Rani Mukerji was asked to express how she feels on the #MeToo moment and her answer irked many.

Rani had said, “I think as a woman you have to be that powerful within yourself, you have to believe that you're so powerful that if you ever come into a situation like that you have the courage to say 'back off.' I think you have to have the courage to be able to protect yourself,” adding, “you have to take responsibility for your own self." Social media started commenting that how Rani was on the platform to promote her upcoming release Mardaani 2 and not actually being sensitive towards the #MeToo movement.

But hey that's not it as when Kangana Ranaut was asked about Rani's stance on #MeToo, the former's answer was so very like she was promoting Manikarnika. Kangana said, "People who need support, who need to be empowered, we must empower but agar Rani Laxmi Bai jaise ladkiyan agar humari society humein de sakti hai toh why not, unko discourage nahi karna chahiye. If they are strong women, we should not discourage women. I was 16-years-old when I filed my first FIR against sexual assault so there are people who can stand up for themselves, they shouldn’t be discouraged.”

Further, Kangana was asked about children who are not empowered and she said, “Empowerment who need, they should be empowered but not necessarily everyone needs. Some people can give empowerment also. Some people are givers, the ones who can be encouraged to give strength, people who are working with NGOs.”

We wonder if these actresses are speaking on the #MeToo wave or were on a promotional spree for their forthcoming releases.