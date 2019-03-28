Bollywood Kangana Ranaut recalls Pahlaj Nihalani’s soft porn like offer for her first film

Ranjini Maitra March 29 2019, 10.13 am March 29 2019, 10.13 am

You can love, hate her but you surely can’t ignore her. Kangana Ranaut, an outsider in the truest sense, she has not only made her mark in the industry but is also known to be one of the most vocal people around. This, of course, includes some cringeworthy controversies surrounding her personal and professional life. Nevertheless, one can't dismiss the fact that she indeed has lived an array of experiences and a struggling period with a rough surface. In her conversation with Mid-day, she recalled receiving an offer from former CBDC chief Pahlaj Nihalani; an offer that didn't look very tasteful.

"And then Pahlaj Nihalani had offered me a film called I Love You Boss. They had a photo-shoot where they gave me a robe to wear, and no undergarments. So I just had a satin robe for a show-girl pose, from which I had to stick my leg out, coming out of darkness. They should at least have given some tapes. I was supposed to play a young girl lusting after her middle-aged boss. So it was a soft-porn sort of character. And I had this epiphany that I can't do this. I felt like this is exactly what my parents were talking about," she said, in an interview with Mid-day while referring to her family's fear of the film industry mistreating women.

What happened after the photo shoot, though?

"I actually went through the photo-shoot, but then I disappeared. I changed my number. And around that time I was giving auditions, and had tested for Anurag Basu's Gangster (2006), and Puri Jagannadh's Pokiri (2006)," she said.

Gangster, starring Emraan Hashmi opposite her, was Kangana's debut, and a successful one. She turned down Pokiri but later teamed with Puri Jagannath for Ek Niranjan.

Also, Nihalani, who was (in)famous for his 'sanskari' approach to films, surely didn't practice it on his own films! ;)