Kangana Ranaut reveals she rejected Padmaavat due to her commitment to Manikarnika

Ranjini Maitra March 28 2019, 1.30 pm March 28 2019, 1.30 pm

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles, was a film Bhansali wanted to make for years. We heard he wanted to cast his Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam pair Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Sultan Alauddin Khilji and Queen Padmavati respectively. Many also suggest Shah Rukh Khan was approached for Shahid Kapoor's character. However, what many do not know is Deepika's role also went to Kangana, who couldn't commit due to date issues.

The actor revealed the same, in a conversation with Mid-day. She also let out that the item song in Ram Leela which was later performed by Priyanka Chopra was first offered to her. "There was this conversation, and I was doing Manikarnika then, so it didn't go anywhere. But we had a brief narration. Before that as well, he wanted me to do the Ram-Leela song. He is a filmmaker who can leave strong impressions on you, especially if you are a fresh mind," Kangana said.

That's not all. She also spoke about how SLB's Devdas affected her. "I was 13 or 14 when they [friends at Chandigarh hostel] took us to watch Devdas. It is based on literature that I was not exposed to. Along with direction, for the first time, the artiste, thinker, or someone who loves to contemplate, had been seriously seduced. So the ethos of two extremely strong-headed people [in Devdas] and their egos, meant much more. At that age, I could identify with it. I would cry, and think about life. And, of course, those amazing, grand visuals, and the way he depicted them was poetic, something I'd never seen before," she recalled, adding that she also watched Bhansali's Black and thought she could easily do it!

Bhansali's next is Inshallah, starring Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt. But here's hoping he and Kangana team up soon!