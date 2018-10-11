Kangana Ranaut rides on #MeToo to lash out at Hrithik Roshan

We all know that Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan have been in a battle for around two years now. While the former claims that they were in a relationship, the latter has denied all her claims. Currently, in India #MeToo movement is at its peak. Kangana’s Queen director Vikas Bahl too has been accused of sexual harassment and the actress has openly spoken about it. She recently spoke about it and targeted Hrithik.

Whatever is happening with #VikasBahl is absolutely correct. Also Married men who make false promises of love & lure young girls in relationships with the promise of marriage & later try to prove them mad are also harassers & shld be boycotted-#KanganaRanaut on #MeTooIndia #MeToo pic.twitter.com/cDe1dF1ScA — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaFanClub) October 11, 2018

Kangana’s team posted the actress’ quote on Twitter in which she has stated that whatever is happening with Bahl is correct but there are many others like him. The actress has said that there are many men who are married and keep young girls as their mistresses and as an example, she named Hrithik.

Few months ago, Hrithik and Kangana were literally having a war on social media with attacks and counter-attacks being made. We wonder Hrithik has to say over this!

By the way, the two are all set to clash at the box office on January 25, 2019. Kangana’s Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi will be clashing with Hrithik’s Super 30. This will surely be an interesting clash to witness.